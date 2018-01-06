× Stolen car crashes onto icy pond

INDIANAPOLIS–Metro Police are investigating after a car crashed onto a pond Saturday evening on the city’s west side.

Around 9:50 p.m. Police and Emergency crews were called to the Waterfront Apartments in the 7400 block of Waterfront Drive.

When crews arrived they found a car that went down an embankment and ended up on it’s roof on an ice-covered pond at the apartment complex.

According to police, the car belonged to a pizza delivery person who said his car had just been stolen.

No one was found inside the vehicle. Police continue to search for a possible suspect.