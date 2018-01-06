× Warming trend underway but first a wintry mix to get through…

Skies will be mainly clear tonight and temperatures will actually slowly rise overnight on light southeasterly winds. Sunrise temperatures will not be subzero but still cold enough! Plenty of clouds are in the forecast tomorrow (Sunday) but any chances of a wintry mix will not arrive until well after sunset. Even with the clouds, warming will occur for the state with highs around 30° by 5pm Sunday. Still below freezing but certainly not as harsh, as the past 2 weeks! In fact, Sunday will mark nearly two weeks with temperatures below the freezing mark.

Late tomorrow evening…clouds will thicken and eventually saturate enough to get some light areas of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain to fall before sunrise Monday morning. This could create quite mess for drivers not taking it slow! The amounts will be light but certainly enough to create numerous accidents if not driving cautiously! For now, this wintry mix could produce some ice accumulations under a .10″ and snowfall totals under 2″ for most. Look for more updates on Sunday and look forward to much warmer conditions after the wintry mix on Monday!