× Water main break in Greenwood shuts down intersection

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Right now, crews with Indiana American Water are investigating a water main break at the intersection of Smith Valley Road and old Meridian Street.

The intersection is currently closed to traffic because of the ice and water is creating dangerous road conditions.

While the intersection is closed, drivers can use the old Greenwood Middle School or use Madison Avenue as alternate routes.

WOW! Water shooting into the air at least 100 feet high after water main break near Old Meridan & Smith Valley Rd in Greenwood. Details coming up @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/sJX9Uv9TXy — Alexa Green (@AlexaGreenNews) January 6, 2018

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

It is unknown if the cold weather or something else caused the break.

And no word on how long it will take crews to repair the water main.

We’ve reached out to Indiana American Water and we will keep updating this story as new information comes in.