× Wind Chill Advisory until 11am, sunny today but freezing rain possible Sunday evening

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until 11 am for wind chills to -25º. Cover up any exposed skin as it only takes 30 minutes for frost bite to set in.

Wind chills remain subzero through midday morning.

Temperatures today reach into the lower teens, under full sunshine.

Our next system arrives Sunday evening bringing a wintry mix to the area. A period of freezing rain leading to light ice accumulations is possible after 7pm. Travel will be very hazardous.

After the wintry mix, a changeover to snow is possible with around 1″ of snow accumulation. The current forecast ends precipitation in time for the morning commute. But roads will still be very slick from the ice and snow.

Temperatures are warming up next week! We even have 50s in the forecast! There will be periods of light rain Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures fall on Friday with a rain to snow changeover.