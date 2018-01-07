× 1 dead, 1 injured after Grant County shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Jonesboro shooting that killed one man and injured another early Sunday morning.

Deputies say they received a 911 call around 12:30 a.m. from a woman saying her son had been shot. When officers arrived at the scene in the 1100 block of South 4th Avenue, they found 81-year-old Gene Thompson and 51-year-old Larry Pavey suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities say Thompson died while being transported to Marion General Hospital. Pavey was transported to Fort Wayne Hospital. He’s expected to survive.

The sheriff’s office is searching for at least two unknown suspects in connection with the shooting. They are thought to be driving a red or dark in color extended cab pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting or the suspects is asked to contact Jonesboro Police Chief Joel Thomas at 765-674-6963, Grant County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lt. Shelby Taylor at 765-662-9864 X172, or Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8477.