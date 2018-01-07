× Brownsburg woman found shot to death in home, husband unharmed

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – When a woman unlocked the front door of her parents’ house in the Bersot Crossing development on the south side of Brownsburg Sunday morning, she discovered a home in a typical state of disarray but also her 74-year-old mother dead of a single gunshot wound and disabled father on the floor nearby out of his wheelchair.

“At this point we are still considering suicide or accidental shooting but we are treating it as a homicide investigation as we cannot go backwards as we cannot go backwards once we don’t,” said Brownsburg Police Captain Jennifer Barrett. “It appears they had been in there for at least a day at least 24 hours so I don’t believe anyone has been in there since at least Friday.”

Barrett said a gun was discovered in the home but it appears several valuable items were untouched and there was no sign of forced entry.

”I know they’re an elderly couple,” said neighbor James Nicley who recalled once buying a house from the husband before he retired as a realtor. “Lived here about ten or twelve years. Very nice. Grandkids over. They walk the neighborhood and just really a pleasant couple.”

Brownsburg police believe the death to be an isolated incident and advise neighbors on Stonehenge Way that they are not necessarily in any danger.