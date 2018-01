× Crash closes southbound I-69 near SR 13 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. – A crash has closed all lanes of southbound I-69 near SR 13 in Madison County.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as they travel near mile marker 216.

INDOT says the closure could last 60 minutes.

I-69 MM 216.0 SB near SR 13/ mile 216 All lanes closed <= 60 mins due to a crash — INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) January 7, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.