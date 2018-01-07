IN Focus: Bosma, Lucas discuss medical marijuana, Sunday alcohol sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana lawmakers returned to the Statehouse Wednesday in what will be a quick 10-week session with lofty goals and promises to address a wide array of issues ranging from jobs to the state’s drug crisis, CBD oil, gun permits and Sunday alcohol sales.

One group looking to play a prominent role in forming policy greeted lawmakers with their message to legalize medical marijuana.

“I will not stop until Indiana becomes a medical cannabis sate,” said State Rep. Jim Lucas, R-Seymour, who has introduced legislation to legalize the drug for medicinal purposes.

In a potential sign of movement, House Speaker Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, indicated Wednesday afternoon he would be at least willing to study the issue, while maintaining his opposition hasn’t changed.

“I think we need to take a look at the effects,” he said. “And I support a study.”

Group advocating legalization of medical marijuana, backing measure authored by Rep Jim Lucas pic.twitter.com/p4Ty8PEnIH — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) January 3, 2018

In the video above, Bosma and Lucas discuss some of the big controversies lawmakers will be facing in this year's legislative session.

Meantime, in his inaugural floor speech as House Minority Leader, State Rep. Terry Goodin (D-Austin) called for legislative hearings into the Department of Child Services after the agency’s former director resigned last month.

“This cannot stand,” he said. “It is time to take politics out of the system and let DCS workers do their jobs they way they were trained.”