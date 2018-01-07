Indiana National Guard soldier dies at Fort Hood

KILLEEN, Texas – A National Guard soldier from Fort Wayne, Indiana died at Fort Hood Saturday morning.

Officials announced the death of Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner on Sunday. The 43-year-old served as an automated logistical specialist with the 38th Sustainment Brigade.

It’s unclear at this time what led to Boner’s death.

Officials say Boner previously deployed to Iraq in 2009. His awards include the Combat Action Badge, Iraq Campaign Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and two Army Commendation Medals. He was a father and grandfather.

“For those who knew and worked with Sgt. 1st Class Boner, he was respected and admired for his great love for his country and family,” said Col. Kimberly Martindale, commander of the 38th Sustainment Brigade. “He was an inspiration to us all, always doing something for someone else and never taking credit for it. My deepest sympathy for his family at this sad and difficult time.”

The National Guard says a death investigation in underway and no further details are available at this time.