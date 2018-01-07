× Johnson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of jury scam

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens of a reported jury scam this weekend.

The department has taken four reports from residents this weekend, where they all received a phone call from the same number. The citizens were advised that they missed jury duty and had to pay a fine.

The phone number was 317-349-8511.

Police said they will never call to warn you that you missed jury duty, and would not ask for any money over the phone to get you out of trouble.

Hang up the phone and report the scam to police if you receive a call from this number.