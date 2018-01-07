× Man accused of sexually assaulting woman in Bloomington home

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her Bloomington home on Friday.

Police were called the scene in the 400 block of West 3rd St. shortly before 2 a.m. There, the 20-year-old victim told officers she went to bed after drinking and awoke to find 21-year-old Bryce Shook assaulting her.

The victim told investigators that a physical fight ensued when she pushed the man off and chased him out of the residence. She reportedly suffered a broken collarbone after being shoved into an entertainment center.

Officers obtained a search warrant for Shook’s apartment, where they found him in his bed, according to police. While speaking with investigators, police say Shook claimed the encounter was consensual and he is in an open relationship with the woman.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she received treatment for her broken bone and had a sexual assault examination.

Shook was arrested on preliminary felony charges of rape, burglary, aggravated battery and strangulation.