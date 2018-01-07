Man wanted on warrant arrested in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Howard County arrested a man Sunday who was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court.

The sheriff’s department said 20-year-old Christopher Goble is facing theft and burglary charges. He’s also a person of interest in additional burglary cases.

Before his capture, the department said Goble should’ve been considered armed and dangerous.

He was thought to be driving a gray 2014 Dodge Charger with temporary Indiana license plate J392857. That vehicle had been reported stolen.