One dead, one in serious condition after accident on I-465

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is dead and another is injured after a serious accident on I-456 near 10th street.

This happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Authorities say the passenger in the vehicle involved has died. The driver is in serious, but stable condition.

