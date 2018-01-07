Slick start to the work week; Winter Weather Advisory in effect
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY
Winter weather advisory overnight. Good Sunday evening from the weather center.
A spell of freezing rain to snow will increase later tonight and will create slick roadways for the Monday morning commute.
A winter weather advisory has been issued through mid morning Monday.
BREAKING DOWN THE TIMING
A brief period of light freezing rain has spread northeast into Madison county just before 9 pm. There are reports of slick roads there. Precipitation will really ramp up after 12 am.
Between 12 and and 3 am mainly freezing rain will fall. Mostly likely on the light to at times moderate side. untreated roadways, walkways and driveways will become slick.
While ice accumulation will be light- and the threat of power outages are small. We will experience travel concerns early Monday.
From 3 to 4 am a change to all snow is expected before the precipitation ends. A fresh coating of snow to upwards of an inch or two are possible. Conditions will improve mid Monday as temperarue area-wide return above freezing.