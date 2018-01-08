× Base of operations for Delphi homicide investigation moves back to City Hall

DELPHI, Ind.– Indiana State Police (ISP) and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department are moving the base of their investigation into the deaths of two Delphi teenagers back to its original location as the case approaches its one-year anniversary.

Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were dropped off near the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, 2017. But when the teens didn’t make it to the designated pick-up location, a widespread search effort launched to search the woods where the girls were last seen.

The following day, the girls’ bodies were found.

Investigators released a grainy photograph of the man they believed was responsible for Libby and Abby’s deaths. The image was captured on Libby’s cell phone along with a voice recording of a man saying “down the hill.”

The second year of the investigation will begin on Feb. 13. Originally, the base of operations was headquarters above the Delphi City Hall. It was later moved to the REMC building on Franklin Street in Delphi, as a larger space was needed.

“Now, moving forward, the need for such a large dedicated area is not necessary and the investigative base of operations will be relocated back to the office space above city hall,” ISP said in a statement.

Both agencies said they remain fully engaged with those assigned to the case, and leads continue to be investigated. They said a recent episode of the “Dr. Phil Show” helped bring the case back to the public eye.

Delphi Mayor Shane Evans arranged for law enforcement to use space in Delphi’s municipal building. Investigators and support staff will be able to work closely with other agencies, state police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the toll free number tip line at 844-459-5786 or email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com. Callers to the tip line may remain anonymous.