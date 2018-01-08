Crews respond to fire on top floor of Trump Tower in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fire Department of New York says it's at the scene of a fire at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

The department was called around 7 a.m. Monday for a report of a fire on the top floor and roof.

Aerial views showed firefighters on the roof, with smoke billowing from one corner of the high-rise, which houses luxury apartments and businesses.

According to WPIX, dark plumes of smoke were visible from the top of the building. The smoke had lessened significantly by 8 a.m. FDNY reported two injuries, including a firefighter who was hit by debris and an engineer who suffered from smoke inhalation while using an extinguisher in an attempt to put the fire out.

The cause remains under investigation, but investigators said the fire may be traced to an electrical issue.