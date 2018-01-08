× Debra Messing slams E! for Indiana native Catt Sadler pay gap during their own red carpet show

Debra Messing drags E! (while being interviewed on E!): "I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believing in paying their female co-hosts the same as their male co-hosts" pic.twitter.com/HF3B2uhwtF — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2018

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – It was the first time in years that former FOX59 reporter Catt Sadler did not host the E! red carpet show at the Golden Globes, and actress Debra Messing called out the network in support of the Indiana native during a live interview with Giuliana Rancic.

Messing shocked many viewers by bringing up Sadler’s recent departure from the channel – which Sadler said was due to the fact that E! would not pay her as much as her male counterpart.

“I miss Catt Sadler, so we stand with her, and that’s something that can change tomorrow,” Messing said.

Rancic said “absolutely” and moved on to another question.

Later in the evening, Eva Longoria also brought up Sadler’s departure while speaking with Rancic’s co-host Ryan Seacrest.

E! previously said in a statement that the network “compensates employees fairly and appropriately based on their roles, regardless of gender.”