Former teacher's aide who had sex with student arrested on 2nd probation violation in 6 months

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind.– A former teacher’s aide who admitted to having sex with a student is back in jail without bond.

This marks Kisha Nuckols’ second arrest in six months for violating probation. In July, officials found an updated Facebook account for her that had not been registered with the Sex Offender Registry. They also found she had been drinking alcohol, which is against the terms of her probation. Fourteen bottles of alcohol were found in the home.

The terms of her probation included not using any social media applications or sites, as well as accessing the internet. In that case, she received 30 days in the Hancock County Jail before returning to Community Corrections.

This time, court documents show Nuckols was found with an unregistered smart phone. She’s being held without bond until her next court hearing.

Nuckols was sentenced to two years of probation and two years of home detention when she avoided jail time in Nov. 2016.

While working as a substitute teacher at Mount Vernon High School, prosecutors say Nuckols sent a 17-year-old student explicit photos of herself and the two later had sex in Nuckols’ home several times. According to court records, Nuckols confessed to police and even admitted to having inappropriate relationships with multiple students.