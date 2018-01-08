Indianapolis City-County Council elects Stephen Clay as new president
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis City-County Council has a new president.
The council voted 14-11 Monday night to elect Stephen Clay to lead the legislative body, ousting fellow Democrat Maggie Lewis from the position. Democrats hold a 14-11 majority on the council.
Clay’s win comes after an unsuccessful bid last year, according to our newsgathering partners at the Indy Star.
The appointment of a new president comes as the council deals with child molestation allegations made against Councilman Jeff Miller, who voted for Lewis.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.