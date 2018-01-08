Indianapolis Indians looking for Game Day help for upcoming 2018 season
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While thoughts of spring and warmer temperatures seem like days away, the Indianapolis Indians are turning their attention to those warmer times which will include sun filled days and memory making nights of baseball at Victory Field.
And in doing so, the Indians, founded in 1902, and the second-oldest minor league franchise in American professional baseball (after the Rochester Red Wings), are looking for seasonal help this upcoming baseball season.
With the season home opener just under three months away, the Tribe are looking to fill several Game Day positions which include:
Full Time
Facilities Coordinator
Internships
There are currently no positions available
Game Day
Click here for application for:
Audio Director
Bat Boy / Girl
Grounds Crew
Guest Relations
Housekeeper
Janitor
Merchandise
Premium Services Intern
Ticket Seller
Ticket Taker
Toyota Partnership Activation Intern
Tribe Team
Usher
Video Production Crew