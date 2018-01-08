× Indianapolis Indians looking for Game Day help for upcoming 2018 season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — While thoughts of spring and warmer temperatures seem like days away, the Indianapolis Indians are turning their attention to those warmer times which will include sun filled days and memory making nights of baseball at Victory Field.

And in doing so, the Indians, founded in 1902, and the second-oldest minor league franchise in American professional baseball (after the Rochester Red Wings), are looking for seasonal help this upcoming baseball season.

With the season home opener just under three months away, the Tribe are looking to fill several Game Day positions which include:

Full Time

Facilities Coordinator

Internships

There are currently no positions available

Game Day

Click here for application for:

Audio Director

Bat Boy / Girl

Grounds Crew

Guest Relations

Housekeeper

Janitor

Merchandise

Premium Services Intern

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Toyota Partnership Activation Intern

Tribe Team

Usher

Video Production Crew