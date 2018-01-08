Offensive vandalism found on Greenwood property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Police are investigating racial vandalism spray painted on property in two Greenwood neighborhoods.

On Sunday morning, homeowners woke up to find offensive words and symbols on their vehicles and garage door.

“It’s frustrating. I hate it,” said Suzanne Woehler, a vandalism victim.

Someone spray painted a swastika on Woehler’s garage door. Another neighbor had the words “Neo Nazi” plastered on the trunk of his car. An inappropriate image was left on a man’s work van.

“This is wrong. This is wrong,” said Mang Lien, a vandalism victim.

Vandals hit property in Barton Farms and the Greenwood Pines subdivisions. A neighbor’s security cameras captured the suspects around 4 o’clock Sunday morning. Footage shows a dark colored vehicle park and three suspects get out. Seconds later, the three suspects get back in the car and take off. Exactly what the suspects do while out of the car is done off camera. The suspects run in the direction of a home that was tagged. The footage is now evidence.

“It was humiliating for me. I don’t want people to think that about me because that’s not at all who I am. They have no right to portray that on me,” said Woehler.

Greenwood police believe the same group of vandals is responsible for all the offensive graffiti.

“We also have to wonder is this a hate crime or a crime that’s racially motivated,” said Matthew Fillenwarth, Assistant Chief with the Greenwood Police Department.

Detectives don’t know if the message behind the spray paint was hateful or if it was just mischief.

“It’s not funny. It’s not right. They have no right to go onto anyone’s property and deface anything; a car, a house, anything,” said Woehler.

Detectives believe the three or four suspects were seen in a dark colored vehicle, possibly a Chevy Cruz. If you recognize any of the suspects or the vehicle in the surveillance video, you’re asked to the Greenwood Police Department at 317-865-0300.