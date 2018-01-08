× Pacers change directions by rolling past Bucks 109-96

INDIANAPOLIS — Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds Monday night and three of his teammates each scored 15 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Indiana has won two straight since a five-game losing streak. Victor Oladipo, Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner all scored 15 points.

The Bucks were led by Khris Middleton with 19 points and Giannis Antetokoumpo with 17.

It was a complete reversal from the Bucks’ 21-point victory over Indiana last week.

This time, the Pacers dominated most of the final 42 minutes by creating turnovers and forcing Milwaukee into bad shots after hitting 18 of their first 25 attempts.

Indiana broke it open by scoring 20 straight points in the first quarter to turn a 15-14 game into a blowout. The Pacers finished the period on a 22-2 spurt to make it 37-16.

Milwaukee never recovered.

The Pacers extended the lead to 48-21 midway through the second quarter before the Bucks finally fought back with a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to 19. Indiana immediately answered with seven straight points and led 64-38 at halftime.

Milwaukee couldn’t get closer than 16 until the final two minutes.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Lost for only the second time in six regular-season matchups with Indiana. … Milwaukee tied its season low for first-quarter points, had 13 turnovers in the first 17 minutes and started 7 of 25 from the field. … Antetokoumpo also had seven rebounds and three assists. … John Henson scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. … Milwaukee’s late comeback attempt allowed the Bucks to extend the NBA’s longest streak of consecutive games shooting 45 percent or better this season to 17. Milwaukee wound up shooting 46.6 percent.

Pacers: Had 30 assists on 44 baskets. … Indiana matched its season high for first-quarter points. … Oladipo had five rebounds and three steals. He also gave the Pacers a scare when he landed hard on his left shoulder during the third quarter. … Turner had six rebounds and four blocks, his 15th game this season with three or more blocks. … Sabonis left with 2:51 to go, holding his left wrist after a charging call. His career best streak of two straight 20-point games ended. … Young had eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Hope to win their fourth straight home game Wednesday against Orlando.

Pacers: Will host Miami on Wednesday, looking for their 11th straight regular-season home win in the series.