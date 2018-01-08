PHOTOS: Cataract Falls ice over in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – The extreme cold temperatures experienced in Indiana caused the state’s largest waterfall to ice over.

Jet Kaiser of Greencastle and his wife Danielle visited the falls over the weekend and took some stunning photographs.

The falls resulted from two pre-glacial bedrock ridges buried beneath ancient lake sediments of the Illinoisan glacial period, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The waterfall is located just off State Road 42 and is close to State Road 243 in northern Owen County.

If you choose to visit, remember that there are dangers you face when walking onto frozen bodies of water. So be careful.