Popular macaroni and cheese festival returns to Indy this February

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – After a sell-out crowd (twice) last year, a wildly popular macaroni and cheese festival is returning to Indianapolis for the second year.

The event, called “Return of the Mac,” is for all ages, and is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 4 at Circle City Industrial Complex. The food festival takes place on Super Bowl Sunday with gates opening at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Return of The Mac will provide attendees with culinary samplings of America’s favorite comfort food from up to 30 of Indianapolis’ favorite restaurants, while chefs put their own spin on the classic dish.

Some of the restaurants that will be participating in the festival include Mac Genie, ClusterTruck, Wild Cat, Big Poppa’s, Silkelicious, Livery, LouVino, Rooster’s Kitchen, Tulip Tree Creamery, Union Jack Pub, American Culinary Federation, Red Frazier Bison Ranch, Hops and Fire Craft Tap House, Arnie’s restaurant, NADA and many more to be announced.

Tickets for Return of the Mac go on-sale to the general public at 10 a.m. this Friday at http://www.returnofthemacfest.com and http://www.ticketfly.com. Ticket prices are $25 for general admission and $40 for VIP early entry, which includes unlimited sampling and participation in the Yelp! Crowd Favorite Vote.

Admission is free for children 6-years-old and younger when accompanied by a ticketed adult. An exclusive Return of The Mac pre-sale will also be offered to Fan Club subscribers.

A portion of Return of the Mac proceeds will benefit FACE Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Clinic. For event updates, follow Return of the Mac on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.returnofthemacfest.com.