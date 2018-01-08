Semi loses load of steel plates after crashing through sound barrier wall

HAMMOND, Ind. –A semi lost his load of steel plates after crashing through a sound barrier wall on I-80/84 in northwest Indiana late Sunday night

The early investigation revealed that about 11:20 p.m., Sunday evening, a 2012 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Aaron Sparkman, 23 of Merrillville, IN, was west bound on I-80/94 at the 1.6 mile marker just east of Calumet Avenue in the right lane when he changed lanes to go into the right middle lane. He then lost control of his car and went off the roadway to the north, and struck a concrete barrier wall. The car then went back south into the right lanes of I-80/94 westbound and struck a semi.

David J. Horchner, 59 of Sand Lake, MI, driving a 2013 Freightliner pulling a flatbed trailer carrying a load of steel plates, was west bound in the right middle lane when the Camaro came into his lane and crashed into the semi. This caused the semi to go off the roadway and go down into the ditch, crashing through the sound barrier wall. The load of steel plates came off the flatbed and were scattered over parts of the roadway and ditch area.

Both drivers declined medical treatment and returned on their way upon conclusion of the investigation.

The right two lanes west bound were closed for about 2 ½ hours for removal of the vehicles and cleanup.