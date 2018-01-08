Sports reporter disappears in Houston after texting roommate about suspicious man

HOUSTON, Texas – Police found her SUV, but a sports reporter remains missing after sending a text message to her roommate about a suspicious man.

Courtney Roland, 29, reports on football for AggieYell.com, a website that follows Texas A&M sports teams. She covered an elite football camp in the Houston area Saturday and then disappeared, according to her family.

Her Jeep Cherokee was found Monday morning near the Galleria shopping center. Her purse, iPad and credit cards were found intact in the area, according to KHOU.

According to her roommate, Roland sent a text message about a suspicious man she saw in Walgreens and feared the man was following her.

The roommate told KHOU that the man followed Roland to her home in a blue truck. When Roland got out of her Jeep, the truck sped off.

The roommate said she and Roland were supposed to meet up later, but she didn’t hear from Roland after that. She was reported missing Sunday and was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Roland’s mother said she received a text message from her daughter’s phone that said, “hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”

The roommate said Roland’s vehicle was broken into six weeks ago. She’s been on alert ever since that happened.

Roland was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday wearing black pants, black shoes with orange shoe laces, an orange hat and a camouflage jacket, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Houston Police Department’s missing persons unit at 832-394-1840.

We are investigating this missing person's case. We encourage anyone with information on Ms. Courtney Roland's whereabouts to call our Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 #hounews CC7 https://t.co/bN6Y6kYMKS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

HOUSTON AREA RT HELP: @CourtneyRivals has been missing since 4pm after leaving a football tryout in an Uber. If you know anything, see her, etc. Please call Houston PD missing persons at 832-394-1840. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/X4O5auYYAY — L. Lee (@LyndsayALee) January 8, 2018