× Wintry mix early will slow travel; warming trend still working in!

A mixed bag of rain, snow, and ice continue to fall or accumulate in spots this morning! This is creating slick to icy conditions for SOME counties and roads at this time. Extra time is needed and extra distance for the car in front of you. This wintry mix will begin to taper down mid morning and should be clear of the state around 1:00pm! Cloudy skies will linger all day, while temperatures rise slowly into the upper 30’s.

Clouds will break tonight and temperatures will fall into the 20’s before some freezing fog develops in spots. Additonal travel issues will be possible for Tuesday morning too. Warming trend is still underway! Considering we went nearly 2 weeks with temperatures below freezing (32°), the welcomed warmth will feel great! Especially, Wednesday and Thursday when afternoon highs reach into the 50’s! Another “storm” is potentially in the works for Friday and into early Saturday morning, look for more updates in the days ahead…