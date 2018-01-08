Woman says man put phone under Salvation Army fitting room door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman reported someone stuck a phone under a fitting room door while she was changing at a Salvation Army store on the north side of Indianapolis.

Rachael Lopshire said she shops there nearly every week. But Saturday, while trying on clothes at the store on W. 86th St., she said something happened she never expected.

“Somebody stuck their head underneath the little opening where the door ends and had like a phone with them,” she said.

Lopshire said she shrieked and texted her mom, then found a store manager.

“I don’t want that kind of thing leaking out into the internet especially with social media these days, and I just feel very violated from the whole situation,” she said.

A store manager shared surveillance video of a person in the store. Police are asking if anyone recognizes him to call them.

“We want people to be very cognizant and just kind of as you view it just kind of look at the body behavior and the mechanics and see if anything kind of sticks out,” IMPD Sgt. Christopher Wilburn said.

The Salvation Army released a statement:

“The Salvation Army’s prime concern and prayers go out to the victim of this terrible situation. We hope the public will join with us to help identify the perpetrator of this crime. The Salvation Army will always strive to provide safe environments for those who enter our facilities and to protect those under our car. We will always take measures to make sure incidents like this do not happen in the future.”

Sgt. Wilburn encouraged people to have a plan when they are in a store. Lopshire said in the future, she will have someone standing outside her fitting rooms.