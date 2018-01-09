× 8-year-old Indiana girl dies after getting shot with BB gun

GRABILL, Ind. — Authorities say an 8-year-old girl who was accidentally shot in the eye with a BB gun fired by a younger child in northeastern Indiana has died.

The girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition on Thursday after being wounded at a home in Grabill. The Allen County Coroner’s Office on Monday said it received notification on Friday that Deborah Kay Schwartz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Her obituary says she died Friday. The coroner’s office says she died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The shooting is under investigation by authorities in Allen County, including the sheriff’s department, prosecutors and the coroner’s office.