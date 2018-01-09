× Allegiant adds nonstop flights to South Carolina and Florida

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers will soon have two new options for nonstop service from Indianapolis.

Low-cost carrier Allegiant announced new routes from Indy to Charleston, South Carolina, and Sarasota/Bradenton, Florida.

The airline said the Charleston flight is a seasonal route from Indianapolis International Airport to Charleston International Airport. Flights begin on April 6, with fares as low as $49.

Allegiant said the Sarasota/Bradenton flights are year-round to Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. They begin on April 11. Fares for that route start at $56, according to the airline.

Both flights will operate twice a week.

The low fares are introductory one-way rates and seating is limited. Flights must be booked by Jan. 11 for travel by Aug. 14, 2018. You can learn more at Allegiant’s website.

The new routes mean Allegiant will serve 14 cities from Indianapolis International Airport.