NEW YORK -- Bob Harper's year got off to a frightening start in 2017. A heart attack nearly killed "The Biggest Loser" host last February.

The scare made him change the way he ate, and put more balance on his plate.

Bob details his road to recovery and how he ditched Paleo in his newest book, "The Super Carb Diet." He joined us live via skype on FOX59 Morning News to explain how the book can help you achieve your fitness goals.