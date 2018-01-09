Councilor working to reduce criminal activity at problem hotels and motels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis city councilor is trying to put a stop to hotels that don’t try to stop crime.

Councilor Jared Evans says community leaders are constantly reaching out to him about dangerous motels they believe are dragging down their neighborhoods.

“Aggravated assaults, rapes, possibly even potentially murders,” said Evans. “One hotel in particular, last year, in June or July had four “Dead on Arrivals” in one month.”

City-county councilor Jared Evans, disgusted to find out some Indy motels and hotels in the city are hotbeds of crime.

The stats shows police end up going to the same places over and over again.

Evans’ ordinance, Proposal 4, aims to make license renewal tough for establishments that average more than 1.2 runs per room each year. For comparison, the Hyatt Regency downtown had .06 runs per room in 2016.

Evans worked with the Prosecutor’s Office and Business and Neighborhood Services to identify motels and hotels that have had a high number of police runs over the last few years. Many of them hit or exceeded the 1.2 average in 2015 and 2016.

Always Inn: 7410 E 21st Street Motor 8 Inn: 3731 N Shadeland Avenue Skyline Motel: 6617 E Washington Street Gateway Hotel: 1740 Lafayette Road Rodeway Inn: 3525 N Shadeland Avenue Regal 8 Inn: 6231 W Washington St Relax Inn: 120 S Tibbs Avenue Travel Inn: 4950 S East Street Indy Lodge: 602 E Thompson Road Knights Inn: 4909 Knights Way Admiral Hotel: 11200 E Washington Street Indy Hotel: 5117 E 38th St Dollar Inn: 4585 S Harding St Park Terrace: 9025 Pendleton Pike Best Inn Midwest: 4504 S Harding St Motel 6: 5151 Elmwood Avenue Motel 6: 2851 N Shadeland Avenue Mayfair Motel: 2040 Lafayette Road Catalina Motel: 8010 W Washington St Capri Motel: 8120 W Washington St

“It’s not only a burden for the safety of our residents, it’s also an issue on the police resources that we have, continuously making those runs to those calls,” said Evans.

A manager at the Always Inn, which had the highest run average in the city in 2015 and 2016, says they’ve taken steps, with IMPD, to improve security at their business. She says she’s seen it work to reduce crime.

Evans cites having an off-duty police officer for security as one of the steps that will be required for hotels that have an excessive number of runs. Without improved security, Evans says these problem hotels making life too hard for the people living and working around them.

“Everything from intimidation, being scared to even go to the gas station, the local businesses had issues with some of the clientele staying at the hotel,” Evans rattled off the list of issues constituents have contacted him about.

After visiting three different places on the “problem hotel” list and the surrounding areas, our FOX59 crew couldn’t find a single person who felt safe talking or even being seen with them.

Evans says that indicates a troubling environment for neighborhoods most in need of a boost.

“A lot of people, especially families, are not interested in moving into a community or neighborhood next to a hotel that is very unsafe and could potentially cause crime for them,” said Evans.

The proposed ordinance would also put hotels with open health or fire department violations on notice.

They would be given a probationary period in which the city would work with any owners who want to fix their problems, but eventually the proposal would allow the city to deny licenses to those who don’t try.