East side homeowner asks IMPD to increase patrols after 3 attempted break-ins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An east side homeowner is asking the police to increase patrols after she says people have tried to break into her home at least three times in the past few months.

“All you see is just his face on the window. It was like I was in a horror movie,” said victim Veronica Rice.

Rice says a man had his face pressed up against the window of her home near Rural Street and pushed hard to get inside.

“We were looking at each other,” said Rice.

Rice says she screamed at the man then followed him and dialed 911.

“I have pictures of the car. I have pictures of him. I just want to know why you are doing this,” said Rice.

Rice says this is not the first time her east side home has been the target of an attempted break-in.

“It has been three times,” said Rice.

According to an IMPD police report, officers responded to Rice’s home back in October when officers say another person tried to break in through the same window.

“They had the screen up on the window and these prints are on the outside of the glass,” said Rice.

According to the report, investigators made copies of the handprints but have not yet made any arrests. Days later, Rice says someone made a hole in her screen door so they could get a hold of the door handle. Rice wants IMPD to increase patrols in her neighborhood. She believes the increased police presence could stop some of the illegal activity in her neighborhood.

“When you walk outside it is just like a whole different world. It is zombies, prostitution, and people hanging out and trespassing, and slumming,” said Rice.

Rice says she is prepared to protect herself but cannot help but worry about her safety when she comes home.

“One of my biggest fears is that I will turn the key and get in here and somebody is already in here waiting for me,” said Rice.

Right now, Rice is working with IMPD to file yet another police report for the January attempted robbery case while she waits for an update on the previous break-ins.