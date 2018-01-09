Letter written by 27-year-old on her deathbed will change your view of life

People across the globe are reacting to a heartbreaking but inspiring letter written by a 27-year-old Australian woman while on her deathbed.

Holly Butcher passed away last week after battling Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of cancer that affects mostly young people, News.com.au reports. But before her death, she wrote a letter, and she instructed her family to post it on her Facebook account once she passed away.

In the letter, she reveals what it’s like to come to terms with death at such a young age.

“It’s a strange thing to realise and accept your mortality at 26 years young,” Butcher wrote. “It’s just one of those things you ignore. The days tick by and you just expect they will keep on coming; until the unexpected happens.”

Holly goes on to share her advice for living life to the fullest, including not worrying about little things and focusing on moments with family and friends.

“You might have got caught in bad traffic today, or had a bad sleep because your beautiful babies kept you awake, or your hairdresser cut your hair too short. Your new fake nails might have got a chip, your boobs are too small, or you have cellulite on your arse and your belly is wobbling.

Let all that s*** go.. I swear you will not be thinking of those things when it is your turn to go. It is all SO insignificant when you look at life as a whole.”

Butcher’s family posted her letter on her Facebook page last Wednesday, and it has already gotten over 80,000 shares.