Midwest couple creates home out of van to explore the country

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A Midwest couple has transformed a cargo van into a tiny home to travel the country.

Last year, Sydney Ferbrache and Edgar Coronado bought and renovated a 2011 Mercedes Sprinter and moved into the van full-time in October.

Ferbrache grew up on the east side of Indianapolis and moved to Chicago to study at Columbia College. She met Coronado in Chicago while working at the same restaurant.

They were both working jobs they didn’t love and wanted to explore the country.

“I wasn’t really happy with what I was doing, the nine to five, constantly having to stress about a job I wasn’t really in love with,” said Ferbrache. “I think transitioning into this lifestyle was actually getting rid of the challenge for me.”

The couple’s van has all the necessities- a refrigerator, stove, sink, portable toilet, bed, dining room table and even storage space.

When they’re not traveling, the couple parks their van at campsites, overnight business lots and casinos.

Ferbrache and Coronado have already traveled 10,000 miles and visited 14 states in just three months.

“It’s waking up somewhere new everyday,” said Coronado. “One day you wake up in a Walmart parking lot and the next day you’re near a mountain somewhere or at a national park. Every day you wake up you’re just like ‘wow’.”

While on the road, the couple makes money by pet sitting/walking, babysitting and tutoring.

The couple says they are able to save money by living a more simple and thrifty lifestyle.

Ferbrache and Coronado spent the holidays in Indianapolis and Chicago with their families and are hitting the road again, heading south.

