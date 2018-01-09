New Castle police investigate fatal shooting

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – Police in New Castle are investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers with the New Castle Police Department responded to the 800 block of Vine Street just after 5 a.m. on Tuesday in regards to a person that had been shot.

They located a man later identified as Steven Dunn, 49. He was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At this time an investigation is being conducted by the Henry County Major Incident Team.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is encouraged to contact Cpt Scott Ullery (765)-529-4890 Ext 3308, Cpt Ed Manning (765)-529-4890 Ext 4413, or Detective Andy Byers (765) 778-2121.