Reigning Indiana State Champion Coach Mike Kirschner resigning from Ben Davis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ben Davis’ Mike Kirschner is resigning from his position as head football coach, as reported by Kyle Neddenriep of our media partners the IndyStar.

Kirschner leaves the Giants at the very top of the Indiana high school football ranks, having won the IHSAA 6A State Championship last season with an unblemished 14-0 record, culminating in a dominant 63-14 win over Penn in the title game. Ben Davis was his coaching home for 18 seasons, 11 as head coach, wherein he led the Giants to a 95-36 overall record.

Kirschner indicated this decision is not a retirement from coaching, telling the IndyStar:

“I had been thinking about it before the season, but I’m not retiring. I’m just resigned from this job. I may know something pretty soon on what I’m going to do. Some opportunities have presented themselves in the world of coaching.”

Kirschner took over the Ben Davis program in 2008 by replacing current Indiana Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen.