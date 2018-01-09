Suspect wanted in Jersey Mike’s Subs robbery on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a robbery at a Jersey Mike’s Subs on the west side.

The incident occurred on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. Police say the suspect entered the business, located at 6985 West 38th Street, and made a purchase. When the cash register opened, the suspect stepped around the counter and pushed the employee aside.

Another employee tried to stop the suspect as he began taking money from the register, and was hit in the face several times.

The suspect lost the blue hooded sweatshirt he was wearing as he fled the scene westbound from the business. He was wearing a blue beanie hat, blue Adidas pants with white stripes, a blue t-shirt and red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.