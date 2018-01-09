A Super Bowl tradition that pairs notable chefs with NFL greats to raise money. Patachou executive chef Tyler Herald shared his Indiana specialty that he'll use to represent the Colts at the Taste of the NFL!
Taste of the NFL
-
“Taste of the Southside” celebrates 25th year
-
Thanksgiving meal in a bite
-
RECIPE: Loaded Tuna Nachos
-
Donovan McNabb out at ESPN after sex misconduct investigation
-
RECIPE: Hot Artichoke Dip with Grilled Flatbread
-
-
New deal means you’ll soon be able to watch NFL football for free on your phone
-
Former Colts running back Marshall Faulk among 3 NFL Network analysts suspended over sexual misconduct claims
-
NFL cancels Sunday Night Football game on New Year’s Eve
-
Foodie Spotlight: Bluebeard
-
Carolina Panthers owner Richardson selling team amid sexual, racial misconduct allegations
-
-
Papa John’s says NFL protests are hurting sales, pulls some ads from games
-
President Trump says NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders’ Marshawn Lynch
-
NFL Players Association agrees to Veterans Day moment of silence