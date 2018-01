× Crash involving 3 semi trucks closes I-65 southbound in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police are anticipating a “lengthy” closure after an early morning crash on I-65 south of Seymour.

ISP said the crash happened on I-65 southbound near mile marker 43. Traffic will be diverted off I-65 at exit 50.

State police said the crash involved three semi trucks. At least one of them is a tanker that may be leaking. Hazmat crews have been called to the scene.