Greenfield will open its first addiction recovery house this summer

GREENFIELD, Ind.-- Hancock County officials approved $75,000 to finish renovations for the county's first low cost addiction recovery house.

The nonprofit, Friends of Recovery bought an old house in Greenfield in November 2016 and made plans to turn the home into a women's recovery facility.

Talitha Koum Women's Recovery House will provide addiction treatment to women in a group-like setting.

“A need in addiction is connection," said Linda Ostewig, the director of the Talitha Koum House. "Usually people feel very isolated and alone, so as they come together, they're working on the same thing. You are hurt by people, you heal by people. So that’s a big thing for the house.”

For the past year, the nonprofit's board of directors has worked towards raising over $150,000 needed to renovate the house.

Last month, the director of Talitha Koum, Linda Ostewig went before the Hancock County Council asking for funding to finish the home.

The council and board of commissioners voted in favor, and agreed to give $75,000 of taxpayer dollars to complete the house.

“I’s just big," said Ostewig. "If the county hadn’t come along side of us it could have been a year or so. I cannot wait to open the door when it’s done and see the first lady walk through the door."

The recovery house on 527 E. Main St. will house up to 12 women at a time for a 90-day recovery program.

Women will receive counseling, participate in group meetings and will learn various career skills at a low weekly fee.

"We see that we have people that are suffering, they are dying, the jail is packed," said Ostewig. "We need treatment and we need places that are going to come alongside of them to help them take their life back."

Ostewig also runs the Landing, a teen recovery program in downtown Greenfield. Every Wednesday, the Landing provides treatment to youth ages 13 and up.

Ostewig's call to help the community of Greenfield came about after her own daughter battled with addiction.

“Talitha was birthed out of my own life because we have a daughter that struggled with addiction and when she got sober, a friend of ours lost her daughter," said Ostewig. "Something needed to be done because there's no where for women to go to learn how to live sober.”

The recovery house is expected to be complete by June 2018.