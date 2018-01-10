Harlem Globetrotters in Indy

The Harlem Globetrotters are back in Indianapolis. The legendary squad will suit up at Bankers Life Fieldhouse for a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day game. Tip time is at 2pm. Get your tickets online!
