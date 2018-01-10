× Man critically injured in shooting just blocks away from Indianapolis children’s museum

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday morning just blocks away from The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis.

IMPD dispatch received a report of a person shot shortly after 8 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Delaware Street.

Officers found an unresponsive man suffering from at least two gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses report hearing between four to five shots.

There is no suspect description at this time.