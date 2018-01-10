× Indiana Post Offices will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – All Indiana Post Offices will be closed on Monday to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

However, customers are encouraged to still drop their mail in blue street collection boxes, so they can be processed early the next day.

“We want to advise anyone with stamped or metered mail ready for delivery to drop this mail into a blue collection box instead of waiting to do so the following day,” said Greater Indiana District Manager Todd Hawkins. “This also applies to our business customers, many who will still be open during the holiday. We want to get a quick start on processing their mail.”

For customers depositing mail on Tuesday, Hawkins advises they drop their mail no later than 3 p.m. in order to get it processed sooner.

“On your way to work or school is the best time to drop the mail at the Post Office or blue collection box,” adds Hawkins. “The earlier in the day we receive the mail, the sooner we can send it on its way to its destination.”

Post Offices will reopen on Tuesday, with full mail delivery and retail service.