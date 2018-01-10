Indoor winter fun

FISHERS, Ind. -- Central Indiana is out of the deep freeze for now, but many families are still looking for an indoor place to take the kids, just to get them out of the house. Sky Zone offers a lot of different ways to let children get their energy out. Sherman stopped by to have some fun.
