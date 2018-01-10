× IU center De’Ron Davis out for season after undergoing Achilles surgery

BLOOMINGTON, Ind- Just five days after Indiana basketball announced De’Ron Davis would be out indefinitely after suffering an injury to his lower right leg in practice last Thursday, IU announced today that the sophomore center would be out for the season. Davis underwent surgery to repair a torn Achilles in his right leg.

Before the injury Davis was shooting 61.5 percent and was fourth in the Big Ten in field goal percentage. He averaged 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Davis started in all 15 games for Indiana this season.

Indiana managed to pull out two Big Ten wins in a row without Davis, at Minnesota on Saturday and at home against Penn State on Tuesday.