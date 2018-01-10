LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- The Consumer Electronics Show continues this week in Las Vegas. From a smart treadmill to a fleet of self-driving mini buses, a lot of new inventions have been unveiled. There are even a few for your body and mind. Rich Demuro was there to check out some of the highlights.
New inventions for the mind and body
