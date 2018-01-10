× Parke County woman hospitalized after car hits tree

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Parke County woman survived a scary looking crash on Wednesday morning after her car traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Just after 9:45 a.m., an ISP trooper was patrolling SR 163, west of US 41, when he came upon a single-vehicle crash. A 2000 black Honda sustained heavy damage, but police said the woman inside was able to free herself from the wreckage.

Terry Coffin, 50, of Brazil, Indiana, was traveling westbound on SR 163 when the incident happened.

She was transported to Union Hospital of Clinton for possible internal injuries, lacerations and pain.

Coffin was cited for not having a valid driver’s license and improper vehicle registration.