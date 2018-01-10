× Police: Indiana woman dies after crashing into pond

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana woman died Wednesday afternoon after police said she drove into a frozen pond.

Just after 12:45 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of US 231 and CR 1300 S on a report of a vehicle that ran off the roadway and into a pond.

Moments before the crash, police received a 911 call from the victim reporting that they were ran off the road by another vehicle in the area.

Authorities made their way across 30 feet of frozen ice to the vehicle. They were able to pull 56 year-old Lavada Anne Boyette, of Cloverdale, out of her 2013 Honda Pilot.

Boyette was transported to Putnam County Hospital where she later died.

A preliminary investigation revealed the southbound vehicle traveled off the east edge of US 231 for an unknown reason.

The Honda continued southeast for approximately 600 feet before coming to rest in the pond.