Police target suspected heroin, meth, crack dealers in Muncie drug sweep

MUNCIE, Ind.– Two law enforcement agencies came together Wednesday to make arrests on dozens of drug cases in Muncie.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and the Muncie Police Department were expected to target more than 20 people for arrests on probable cause affidavit charges. They include charges for dealing heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

More than 30 officers and deputies, including dozens of undercover officers, participated in the drug sweep.

This is the first time in recent years the two agencies have worked together in a large-scale drug sweep. Law enforcement officers from each department split up into four teams to make the arrests.

FOX59 was the only station there and rode along with officers.

We were there when police arrested Dominique Goodwin on charges of dealing crack cocaine. He was arrested at a home on the corner of Kirk Street and Brady Street in Muncie.

Also arrested was Michael Sheets. He’s accused of dealing fentanyl and was picked up at a home on Liberty Street and 7th Avenue.

More arrests are expected in connection with this operation. This story will be updated.